Get into some of the best music of all time with ’27 Club’

After five explosive years entertaining audiences, the electrifying live rock experience of 27 Club is set to bring its powerhouse energy to Fringe World Perth 2026.



Featuring music and lore from Joplin, Winehouse, Cobain, Morrison and Hendrix, 27 Club celebrates the

untamed spirit and immortal music of the world’s most legendary artists who left us far too soon — all at the age of 27.

The 27 Club is one of music’s most haunting coincidences — a group of extraordinary artists whose lives

burned bright and ended young, leaving behind a legacy that defined generations.



Jimi Hendrix, the guitar revolutionary who changed rock music forever with his psychedelic soundscapes.



Janis Joplin, the Texas-born powerhouse whose raw, soulful voice embodied the freedom and pain of the 1960s.



Jim Morrison, the poetic and provocative front man of The Doors, who captured the dark edge of fame.



Kurt Cobain, the grunge-era visionary whose songs with Nirvana gave voice to a restless generation.



Amy Winehouse, the modern-day torch singer whose smoky vocals and brutally honest lyrics redefined soul and jazz for the 21st century.



Each of them left the world shockingly young — and yet, their music continues to inspire, to comfort, and to roar through the decades. 27 Club brings their stories and songs together in a powerhouse rockumentary that honours their genius and humanity in equal measure.



Saluting the fated members of the 27 Club are Australian rock icons Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus), Perth favourite Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah, Bob Evans), Carla Lippis (Mondo Psycho), and Dusty Lee Stephensen (Wanderers) delivering music’s greatest setlist in rock history—from Piece of My Heart to Smells Like Teen Spirit, Rehab to Light My Fire, and Foxy Lady to Mercedes Benz.

Expect powerhouse vocals, blistering guitar solos, and a wall of sound that captures both the chaos and the beauty of these artists’ lives.

Jebediah front man Kevin Mitchell said the show is a joyful celebration.

“The 27 Club at its heart, is a joyful celebration of music made by some of the most unique artists to ever

grace planet Earth. While the theme that ties these artists together is quite dark, the music they have left

behind is undeniably special,”



“I love being a part of this celebration with my good mates Sarah, Carla and Dusty. We do not try to imitate the original artists, and in some cases the music is heavily reinterpreted, but it is always done with the aim of honouring the artists and their legacies. I think that is what makes this show particularly special. Is it a rock show? Is it theatre? Who cares, the band’s just kicked in to a face melting Jimi Hendrix groove and the show’s about to start!” Mitchell said.

Sarah McLeod was equally enthused about the show.

“Every song is a banger and the band we play with sit so smoothly in the pocket it’s a joy to sing over. We have so much fun performing this show and the crowd is right there with us, singing, crying, laughing, dancing…27 Club delivers on all fronts,” McLeod said.

The show will be playing at The Rechabite as part of Fringe World 2026 from 21st January until 15 February. Tickets are on sale now.