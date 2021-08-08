Get out the city and head to the Chittering Spring Festival

The Chittering Spring Festival will return to the Shire of Chittering during the first three weeks of Spring 2021.

Over 4,000 visitors are expected to attend the various events at this family-friendly festival which feature the delights of Chittering, just one hour’s drive from the Perth metro area.

Visitors can peruse the market stalls selling local produce and arts and crafts, taste the region’s best food and wine, learn about the local history and enjoy the displays of local wildflowers.

Events include live music, a long table dinner and a range of dining options, family friendly attractions, accompanied by the fresh, country air and green rolling hills of the Chittering area during wildflower season.

The President of Chittering Tourist Association, the Festival sponsors, Colleen Osborn says “this year’s festival has an exciting range of events to choose from over a three week period, visitors can stay overnight or plan a day, perhaps over more than one weekend”

The newly released program includes the return of the popular historic vehicle day, art and craft exhibition, an asparagus experience, honey tasting, stargazing evening, Enderslea Farm theatre production and open days at Muchea Tree Farm and Chittering Landcare. The all-ages events are perfect for a family day out in Perth’s countryside.

Commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday 1st September with the first event at Little Eeden Farm and concluding on at 3:00pm on Sunday 19th September with the historic vehicle day. There is a mix of free and paid events throughout the festival.

“The pleasure of visiting Chittering “Perth’s Countryside” to enjoy the green hills and valleys that provide such stunning views combined with meeting the local community is an opportunity to escape the city” Osborn said.

Find all the info at their website.

Source: Media Release

