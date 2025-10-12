Get ready for Australia’s take on ‘Ghosts’

Things are about to get seriously spooky and spirited, when Ghosts Australia floats onto screens on Sunday, 2 November, with a double premiere episode at 8.30pm on Channel 10, and all eight episodes available to stream on Paramount+.

Based on the critically acclaimed British comedy series, that has also been a huge hit in its US version, the local adaptation was filmed here in Perth earlier this year.

When Kate (Tamala: Cleverman, Nowhere Boys) and Sean (Rowan Witt: Totally Completely Fine, Book Of Mormon) inherit Ramshead Manor, a dilapidated country estate, they see a fresh start to live together and transform it into a boutique hotel. But the real test isn’t the renovations – it’s the six ghostly residents haunting the place.

After hitting her head, Kate develops the ability to see the dead, and soon after, the couple are dragged into a whirlwind of hauntings, tantrums, and century-old secrets that refuse to die. As Kate and Sean try to fix up the house, they end up fixing ghost problems instead – putting their relationship through the wringer but ultimately finding a new kind of family.

The hilarious ensemble of ghosts are brought to life by Mandy McElhinney (Love Child, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars), Brent Hill (Hamilton, School of Rock), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age, The Last Anniversary), Michelle Brasier (Thank God You’re Here, Aunty Donna), George Zhao (The Family Law, Gold Diggers), and Jackson Tozer (Ricky Stanicky, Deadloch).

The series also features guest appearances from Leah Purcell (Wentworth, High Country), Helen Thomson (Elvis, Collin From Accounts) and Peter Rowsthorn (Kath and Kim, Thank God You’re Here).

Get your first look at the series.

And if you’re a Ghosts completist, track down the French and German versions of the series too.