Get ready for the world premiere of ‘Bogan Literature: Pride and Prejudice’

The Rooftop Movies space is about to transform into a stunning Rooftop Theatre space for a hilarious retelling of the Austen classic, Pride & Prejudice.

ARTRAGE and BS Productions will proudly present the world premiere of Bogan Literature: Pride & Prejudice this April. This unique production will take place at Rooftop Movies, which will be transformed into Rooftop Theatre, creating a stunning open-air theatre experience beneath the stars for all to enjoy.

Written and performed by award-winning, WA comedy-theatre artists, BS Productions, this season of Pride & Prejudice is a homegrown triumph of live and local talent.

The brains behind Bogan Shakespeare, BS Productions, are expanding their acclaimed repertoire intothe realm of beloved literary classics. Infamous for running sell-out seasons, their most recent productions of Julius Caesar and Hamlet won the Best Comedy Award at FRINGE WORLD 2022 and smashed box office records for Fringe World in the Heath Ledger Theatre respectively.

“BS Productions is thrilled to be working directly with ARTRAGE” says Dean Lovatt BS Productions Producer, “Having started from humble beginnings and relative obscurity, we have grown, learned, and consistently delivered strong performances throughout our eight years at FRINGE WORLD Festival.

“Being handpicked to work directly with ARTRAGE on a major project is a testament to both the continuing success of BS Productions and its key creatives, as well as ARTRAGE’s ongoing commitment to building and supporting the Perth arts sector. For us, this opportunity feels like the next natural step and a dream come true scenario.”

ARTRAGE Projects Manager Courtney Meagher shared her excitement for the upcoming production, saying, “We are so thrilled to be upping the ante at Rooftop Movies and creating a totally new theatre experience for people to enjoy. Rooftop Movies is such a joyful and vibrant space, perfectly suited to the comedic chops of the BS Productions crew. After so many years of success at Fringe World with their Bogan Shakespeare works, the team has built up a loyal and devoted audience, so taking their work to new heights and a new space feels like a very natural progression.”

This event is running for a limited season from 12 April – 7 May 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

