Get your first look at the debut season of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

All Stars 5 may have only just begun, but another dose of Drag Race is just around the corner.

Canada’s Drag Race is set to make its debut this July, with 12 Canadian queens battling it out for the inaugural crown.

Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Verley, JIMBO, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo and Tynomi Banks will be the first batch of queens representing the Great White North.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 alum Brooke Lynn Hytes, with actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie on the judging panel, the debut season will feature some superstar guest judges including Elisha Cuthbert, Deborah Cox, Allie X, Tom Green and Michelle Visage.

Check out the full-length trailer below. Canada’s Drag Race hits screens on July 2nd.

