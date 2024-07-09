Get your first look at the new Marvel TV series ‘Agatha All Along’

Kathryn Hahn Returns as Agatha Harkness in “Agatha All Along” Premiering September 18 with the First Two Episodes—exclusively on Disney+

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” stars Heartstopper star Joe Locke, alongside Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, the legendary Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

- Advertisement -

Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha All Along.

Disney+ released a new trailer and key art for the upcoming Marvel Television live-action series, Agatha All Along. The series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone appears in the new series.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Take a look at the trailer.