Get your full fill of laughs at The Laugh Resort

The Laugh Resort are presenting a special PrideFEST themed night of queer comedy.

Queer Comedy boss, intersex advocate and self-proclaimed King of the Lesbians Alissia Marsh returns as host of 2023’s epic lineup.

Fresh out of the suburban closet is Crap Music Rave Party maestro, Fringe Critics’ Choice winner and gay comic cabaret icon Tomás Ford, who will be joined by rising transnational star Raw Comedy finalist Courtney Maldo; Barefaced Stories-telling comic, poet and pole-dancing student Zeppo, plus loads more to be announced.

The chortle-fest will be taking place on Wednesday 15th November and tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

