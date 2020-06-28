Ghost Light Opera continues with a classic from ‘Carmen’

This week James Campbell sings Toreador from Carmen for the WA Opera’s Ghost Light Opera series. Accompanied by Tommaso Pollio he takes on one of the most popular tunes in the world of opera.

Every Saturday night the West Australian Opera releases a clip of a performer singing a well known aria. The series takes it name from a ghost light – the single light left on the stage when a theatre is empty.

Toreador recounts a bullfighters excitement of being in the ring with the audience watching on. It’s one of those opera songs that everyone knows, even if you’ve never been to the opera in your life!

Carmen had its premiere in Paris on 3 March 1875, where its breaking of conventions shocked and scandalised its first audiences. Bizet died after it’s 33rd performance, and never learned of how his work became one of the most popular operas in the world. The last time the West Australian Opera stage Carmen it was a sold out season.

Take a listen to James Clayton.

