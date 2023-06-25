Gilbert Baker Film Festival streaming LGBTQIA+ cinema around the world

The Gilbert Baker Film Festival (GBFF) is a global film festival that provides a platform to watch LGBTQIA+ films from anywhere in the world.

Founded by the late great Gilbert Baker, the creator of the original rainbow flag, GBFF will hold its fifth festival run this June and July.

The 2022 festival was delayed due to unforeseen technical difficulties but the festival will take place in all its glory in time to celebrate this year’s International Pride Month.

“While GBFF 2022 will be unleashed onto the world later than anticipated, our passionate mission to make LGBTQIA+ films available to watch and enjoy no matter where you are and who you are is timeless and as strong as ever” said GBFF Co-Director, Ping.

With four carefully curated film collections containing short films, feature films, animation, music videos, and documentaries, GBFF is set to provide plenty of entertainment, education, and positive LGBTQIA+ representation on screen for all to see.

GBFF also seeks to bring the LGBTQIA+ community together in support of each other and the filmmakers. Online watch parties and social gatherings will be hosted throughout the festival run.

“So much blood, sweat, tears, energy, and time goes into these creative projects and GBFF provides a way for filmmakers and film fans to connect and celebrate our identities and stories,” GBFF Co-Director Jennifer Trujillo adds.

In a politically tragic time where the LGBTQIA+ community is being attacked with anti-gay laws and banning of the rainbow pride flag, NOW more than ever we need to show up and support each other when we can. We are stronger together.”

The Gilbert Baker Film Festival is now streaming online. Check out the full program on the official website.

