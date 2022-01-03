Gillian English presents ‘1000 Ships: A Guide to Ancient Womanhood’

Helen of Troy was the most beautiful woman in history… but she wasn’t even really a human woman!

She was a demi-god; a daughter of Zeus, hatched from an egg. Not exactly achievable standards or relatable content. She was gorgeous, so she took the world by storm! Or, did the world take her? Comedian Gillian English asks this question in her new Fringe World show.

Because what exactly is really involved in being the most beautiful (not) woman in history? 1000 Ships: A Guide to Ancient Womanhood asks how many lotions, potions, serums and baths in virgins’ blood does it take to be so pretty, men could realistically use your face as a scapegoat for international military action?

Originally from Nova Scotia, Gillian English is a comedian, actor, writer and storyteller. Gillian trained in theatre and comedy at Dalhousie University, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), and The Second City Conservatory.

You’ve got questions, Gillian’s got answers! Including all the hair and beauty tips you need to make sure you too, can have a face that launches 1000 ships.

1000 Ships: A Guide to Ancient Womanhood is playing at Fringe World from Feb 5- 13. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

