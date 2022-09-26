Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy’s first female Prime Minister

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy’s first female Prime Minister after exit polls from Sunday’s election indicated a coalition of far-right parties which she heads will form government.

Meloni has been described as the most far-right leader of Italy since the fall of Benito Mussolini during World War II. Her Brothers of Italy party has never previously held government.

“Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy,” Melonia told reporters in Rome, adding that “we will do it for all” Italians.

Meloni campaigned under the motto “God, country and family” and has championed less involvement with the European Union. During the campaign she said they would stand up to “LGBT lobbies”, “woke ideology” and “the violence of Islam.”

The party say in government they will stand up to illegal immigration into the country, reduce taxes and tackle cost of living challenges.

Just days out from the election Federico Mollicone, the party’s culture spokesperson, spoke out against children being raised by gay or lesbian parents – and the TV show Peppa Pig.

Mollicone had previously raised concern about an episode of the children’s cartoon that depicted a polar bear with two mothers, saying it would lead to the indoctrination of young children. The politician said Italians should not accept the concept of same-sex parents as being “normal.”

“It is a very serious issue,” Mollicone said. “As long as the Italian state does not legislate on these couples, presenting them as something absolutely normal is wrong, because it is not.”‘

He went on to say; “in Italy homosexual couples are not legal, are not allowed.”

Civil unions have been allowed in Italy since 2016. Mollicone later said he was only referring to couples who had children.

At the 2018 election Brothers of Italy secured only 4% of the vote, but polls indicate Sunday’s election has seen their primary vote rise to around 25%. The party was founded by supporters of Mussolini and in her youth Meloni had praised the Fascist dictator. Later she distanced herself from those comments.

