GLAAD: There is no Pride if it is not intersectional

GLAAD, the US LGBTIQ+ advocacy and media monitoring organisation, have released a statement as the nation marks Pride Month this June.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, and the ensuing protests and riots emerging around the globe, President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis has urged the LGBTIQ+ community to consider what Pride means, and to remember our history.

“Today marks the first day of Pride Month, and although it may look different this year, the spirit of Pride continues to live on in our community’s resilience in the fight for equality and acceptance for all. And at this very time in our country’s history, this fight has never been more significant,” Ellis wrote.

“The inhumane murder of George Floyd has once again reminded us of the systemic racism that continues to plague America. We know that George Floyd’s murder is not an isolated incident: from Breonna Taylor to Ahmaud Arbery to Tony McDade, to the epidemic of violence facing trans women of color, we repeatedly see how the long history of oppression of Black and Brown people in America continues to result in discrimination, injustice, police brutality, and murder. It must stop.”

“GLAAD stands with the loved ones of George Floyd, the Black community, our staff and supporters, and the protesters who continue to fight for justice and equality across this country. It is all of our responsibility to speak out publicly against racism, systemic injustice, and police brutality, and to elevate voices and amplify stories of people of color, especially within the LGBTQ community.”

“We know that social change is often built on the pain and outrage of moments like the ones we are seeing in America today. It is important to remember that the revolutionary riots at Stonewall in 1969 were spearheaded by many LGBTQ people of color, and that none of the progress made for the acceptance and equality of LGBTQ people over the past 51 years would be possible if not for the action and courage of those protesters.”

“This Pride Month, we’ll be centering and lifting up the voices of Black LGBTQ people. There can be no Pride if it is not intersectional. We are Together in Pride. Black Lives Matter.”

Source: Media release

