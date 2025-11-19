Gogglebox star shares he’s undergoing medical treatment

Googlebox favourite Tim Lai has given followers an update on his medical treatment revealing their emotional and physical impact it is having.

Tim has been appearing on the Network 10 show Gogglebox alongside his siter Leanne since 2019 sharing their thoughts on television shows from the comfort of their couch. Tim’s hilarious interjections have made him a fan favourite and he’s always there to represent the LGBTIQA+ viewpoint.

A few weeks ago Tim shared a video on Instagram where he revealed he’d be undergoing a treatment plan which would likely see him lose his hair. To help him get ready a friend helped him shave his hair off.

Now in his latest video Tim has delivered an emotional update on how his treatment is going. While he’s not shared what condition he’s been treated for, he said he’d definitely been on a “rough trot”.

Tim said he was struggling to even sip water without throwing up, was getting bad headaches and cramps and body pains, plus he easily get bruises and infections, and his mouth is full of ulcers.

“I’m just tired all the time, but I’m fighting fit.” he said. “I’m alright and I’m very positive, and I can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Tim thanked his followers for all their words of kindness, tips and advice, describing them as invaluable.

Tim message got lots of positive comments from followers including some others who have spent time on the popular show.

Angie Kent said, “Oh darling, I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you all the love and strength. So much love to you sweet angel x” while Sara Marie who appears on the show alongside her husband and children commented “Sending you love and healing Tim 🙏🏽♥️ you are STRONG and you can get through ANYTHING!!”

Isabelle Silbery, who used to appear on the show alongside her mother and grandmother also sent positive vibes writing “Love you Tim xxxx”.

Get well soon Tim!