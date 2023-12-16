Golden Globes 2024: ‘Barbie’ leads the pack with 9 nominations

Barbie has received nine nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The film is included in the categories of Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), as well as Best Director and Screenplay. There are acting nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan, and the film also has three songs nominated for awards too.

Nine nominations make Barbie one of the most nominated films in the award’s history. In 1972 Cabaret also garnered nine nominations, and the top record is held by Nashville which earned 11 nominations in 1976.

In the Best Film – Musical or Comedy filed Barbie is up against Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Poor Things and May December. In the drama category the nominees are Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.

Annette Bening has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in the bio-pic Nyad. She’s up against newcomer Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Lily Gladstone for Killer Flowers of the Moon and Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall.

Across in the male section for a leading man in a drama include Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Bradley Cooper for his portrayal of Leonard Berstein in Maestro, Coleman Domingo is nominated for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin, while Leonardo Di Caprio is in the running for his film Killers of the Flower Moon, and Cillian Murphy is up for Oppenheimer.

In the comedy and musical theatre area the best leading men nominated are Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau is Afraid, Matt Damon for Air, Nicholas Cage for Dream Scenario, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.

Jodie Foster has also been recognised with a nomination for her supporting role in Nyad.

In the television drama space the final season of Succession will be the clear favourite, but 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us and The Morning Show (Morning Wars) are also in the running.

Gay drama Fellow Travellers is nominated as one the best miniseries of the year, Matt Bomer is also a nominee for his work on the series, and actor Bella Ramsey is up for an award for her part in The Last of Us.

In the category for stand up comedy specials out and proud funny-lady Wanda Sykes, is nominated for her special I’m an Entertainer. Ricky Gervais, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Siverman and Trevor Noah are also nominated in the category.

The awards are held on the 7th of January, just four days before voting for the Academy Awards opens, making the event a key step in the journey for those hoping to score the industry’s top accolade.

