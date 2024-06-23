Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Grab a bite: Angel Falls Grill

Lifestyle

Located down Shafto Lane in the city centre, Angel Falls Grill is a bustling restaurant delivering delicious Venezuelan cuisine.

Perfectly placed if your head out for a night at the theatre, one of the nearby comedy clubs or music venues, it’s a place you’ll want to visit multiple times to sample all their wares.

The OUTinPerth crew grabbed a bite during a break between shows at the Perth International Cabaret Festival and were welcomed by their friendly and helpful staff.

From their many starters we sampled their Empanadas which are made with crispy corn dough filled with beef, black beans and feta. We paired them with some Croquetas De Maiz which included chillies, bacon and coriander.

There’s also the option of Pinchos De Platano, skewers of plantain and halloumi cheese, Cazuela made with prawns and squid sautéed in garlic, plus Calamares Rebozados – corn battered calamari.

Also completely moreish was the Papas Criollas, tiny little roast potatoes served with a green aioli sauce which was paired with delicious char-grilled chicken.

This friendly place has a lot more items on their menu that we’ll be returning to check out more of. Find Angel Falls Grill at Shop 16, Shafto Lane.

They’re open Monday to Thursday from 11:30am – 2:00pm, and then for dinner from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. On Friday’s they’re open for their regular lunch time and then from 4:30pm – 9:15pm. Saturday is 12.00pm through to 9:15pm, and Sunday is 12:00pm until 8:00pm.

Check out their whole menu, and make a reservation at Angel Falls Grill.

