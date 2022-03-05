Grab your paint brush, The Lester Prize is now accepting entries

The Lester Prize is now accepting submissions for it’s 2022 competition. Artists from across Australia are invited to submit portraits of an Australian (or Australians) that they respect or admire, or a self-portrait.
In April 2019, the Black Swan Prize for Portraiture, one of the country’s richest prizes for portraiture was renamed The Lester Prize in honour of the award’s leading patron, Richard Lester AM.
The move came about after extensive consultation with artists, arts administrators, sponsors and partners to develop a name that was more ‘ownable’ and recognisable than ‘Black Swan’—a moniker that is shared by many businesses, products and organisations in WA.
The 40 Finalists chosen will exhibit their work at the Art Gallery of Western Australia, have their portraits included in a regional tour and be invited to participate in a community engagement program including workshops, online engagement, artist talks and more.
Submit your work for the chance to win a share in over $100,000 worth of cash and prizes consisting of:
Enter and view the Terms and Conditions on their website. Main Award entries close 17 June 2022, and the finalists will be announced the following month.
OIP Staff
