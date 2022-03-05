Grab your paint brush, The Lester Prize is now accepting entries

The Lester Prize is now accepting submissions for it’s 2022 competition. Artists from across Australia are invited to submit portraits of an Australian (or Australians) that they respect or admire, or a self-portrait.

In April 2019, the Black Swan Prize for Portraiture, one of the country’s richest prizes for portraiture was renamed The Lester Prize in honour of the award’s leading patron, Richard Lester AM.

The move came about after extensive consultation with artists, arts administrators, sponsors and partners to develop a name that was more ‘ownable’ and recognisable than ‘Black Swan’—a moniker that is shared by many businesses, products and organisations in WA.

The 40 Finalists chosen will exhibit their work at the Art Gallery of Western Australia, have their portraits included in a regional tour and be invited to participate in a community engagement program including workshops, online engagement, artist talks and more.

Submit your work for the chance to win a share in over $100,000 worth of cash and prizes consisting of:

The Richard Lester Prize for Portraiture (selected by a panel of judges; non-acquisitive) | $50,000 cash

Tony Fini Foundation Artist Prize (selected by artists’ peers; non-acquisitive) | $15,000 cash

Minderoo Foundation Spirit Prize (selected by Minderoo Foundation; non-acquisitive) | $10,000 cash

Baldock Family People’s Choice Prize (selected by the general public) | $10,000 cash

Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize (selected by a panel of judges; non-acquisitive) | $5,000 cash

Highly Commended (selected by a panel of judges) | up to $6,000 value

Barton Family Foundation Installers’ Prize (selected by the Art Gallery of Western Australia installation team) | $5,000 cash

Enter and view the Terms and Conditions on their website. Main Award entries close 17 June 2022, and the finalists will be announced the following month.

OIP Staff

