Can you help community organisation GRAI? Age is not a requirement

GRAI: GLGBI Rights in Ageing have announced the makeup of their board for 2023. David Gibson takes over as chair replacing Michael Berry who moves to the position of treasurer.

“I want to thank Michael for his incredible work as Chair over the past few years in enhancing the transparency and accountability of the organisation, especially for his work in finalising the audit of the past four years of our accounts in 2022.

“Michael is ideally placed to take on the role of Treasurer and we are grateful for his willingness to continue to support GRAI.” Gibson said in a message to supporters of the organisation.

Taking on the role of chair Gibson said he understood he had big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of previous leaders of the organsation including Jude Comfort, Graham Douglas-Meyer, June Lowe, and Graham Lovelock.

“As GRAI comes of age in its 18th year, the importance of engaging with the issues that impact LGBTI people in their elderly years is as great today as it ever was. ” Gibson said reflecting on the organisation’s founding.

“What with the housing affordability crisis, loneliness and the impacts on mental health, negative experiences with healthcare and aged care providers, as well as the tendency for public policy efforts to focus on early intervention rather than engaging with the specific needs of elderly LGBTI people. The importance of GRAI being active in terms of protecting and supporting our LGBTI elders in 2023 is as important as it was back in 2005.”

Stacie Mei Laccohee-Duffield will serve as the deputy chair, while Denise Mercer will look after membership. Gibson will be doing double-dutey in the role of acting secretary while the group looks to recruit someone for the essential role.

GRAI are also looking for three community representatives to join their board for a one-year term. What does it involve?

Age – Age is not so important but rather an interest in our LGBTI elders.

Time Commitment – There is one board meeting a month of about 2 hours, and an expectation to support a series of GRAI events and activities – dependent on your availability.

Skills – Your lived experience as a member of the LGBTI community is the main skill we seek. However, this is also a great opportunity for a person looking to refresh or add to their CV with board work in governance and administration, public policy or marketing.

If you are interested in joining the board as a community representative, please email [email protected]g.au by Sunday 5th February.

