Greens launch ambitious plan to create new homes in WA

The Greens have announced an ambitious plan to tackle the housing shortage in Western Australia. The proposal would see 118,900 homes in Western Australia over the next twenty years as part of their plan to build one million affordable homes across Australia.

Announcing the plan Western Australian senator Dorinda Cox said Australia had reached a point where many people could no longer afford to buy their own property.

“Every West Australian deserves a roof over their heads, and a safe place to call home.” Senator Cox said in a media statement.

“In a property market rigged for speculators and wealthy investors, buying a home is well out of reach for most people. In WA, it’s currently too expensive for many people to both pay rent and save for a deposit. The Greens plan to address WA’s housing crisis tackles this head-on.

“Whether you are renting a home or buying one, a housing system should work for people, not profit.”

The Greens strategy will be to establish a Federal Housing Trust to construct and manage dwellings in partnership with states, territories and community housing providers.

The political party says their approach will have a significant effect on reducing homelessness, while slash housing waiting lists, provide housing options for people locked out of the housing market.

At the same time the scheme would create thousands of jobs in the building sector.

Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Greens spokesperson for Housing said people needed to be able to afford to buy property where they wanted to live.

“Safe, secure, high-quality housing is a human right, not a privilege reserved only for those who are able to afford to pay through the nose for it.

“Under the Greens plan, people will be able to afford to rent or purchase a property where they want to live.

“People who have been locked out of a home due to skyrocketing prices and a housing system stacked against them will be able to own a high-quality sustainable house and make it their home.” Senator Faruqi said.

Three-quarters of all homes would be built for low-income renters who are eligible for public housing, with the remainder to be evenly split as affordable rentals and properties for purchase through shared ownership with the Commonwealth.

According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, 68,300 additional social housing dwellings will be needed in Greater Perth over a twenty year period. Outside of Perth, 18,200 additional dwellings will be needed across WA.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce recently shared his thoughts on the housing crisis, saying he believed it was possible for people to buy a house while earning the minimum wave.

During an appearance on the ABC’s Q&A program Joyce said he’d bought his first home 27 years ago and paid just $68,000 for the property.

Independent MP Jacqui Lambie, who was appearing alongside Joyce was shocked at the suggestion, responding, “Jesus, Barnaby, I don’t know what planet you’re on, but you’re looking at $600,000 now and that’s on a good day. Fair dinkum.”

Labor’s Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers also voiced disbelief at the Deputy Prime Minister’s claim. “Good news, everybody – because Barnaby bought a cheap house a long time ago, you’ll all be sweet!”

In 2021 the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia listed 10 cheapest suburbs to buy a house in. Armadale on the south eastern outskirts of the city was the cheapest suburb with a median house price of $255,000. Nearby Camillo had a median house prize of $270,000.In the previous 12 months the prices in many of the cheapest suburbs had risen as much as 25 per cent.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.