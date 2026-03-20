Greens leader Dr Brad Pettitt voices concern over anti-LGBTIQA+ flyers

Greens leader Dr Brad Pettitt has voiced his support for stronger anti-vilification laws in Western Australia following a long running flyer campaign disparaging individual members of Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

“I am deeply concerned by the distribution of homophobic flyers targeting members of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ community.” Dr Pettitt said in a social media post.

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WA Greens leader Dr Brad Pettit.

“Publishing people’s names and images alongside false and harmful allegations is targeted harassment. It is designed to intimidate, and it puts people at real risk.

“LGBTQIA+ people in Western Australia deserve to feel safe, respected and supported in their own communities – not singled out and targeted.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with those affected and with LGBTQIA+ communities across WA.

“This incident underscores the urgent need for stronger anti-vilification laws. Our current protections are not enough to prevent or respond to this kind of harm.

“We need clear legal protections, meaningful consequences, and leadership that is prepared to stand firmly against hate. There is no place for it in Western Australia.” Dr Pettitt said.

OUTinPerth first reported on the flyer campaign back in January but in recent weeks mainstream media outlets including The West Australian, The Guardian and the ABC have covered the story.

The continued distribution of the flyers has led to increasing calls for the WA government to address the lack of anti-vilification laws that protect people on the basis of race, gender or sexual orientation.

Equality Australia’s legal director, Heather Corkhill, said there was a wide disparity in protections for LGBTIQ+ people across the country, with WA’s falling “well short”.

“Targeting rainbow families online, inciting violence against trans people, or threatening gay men with flyers is unacceptable – and it demands a strong, coordinated response,” she said in a statement to The Guardian.