Greens MP Stephen Bates joins Only Fans to send an important message

Green MP Stephen Bates has joined OnlyFans to share an important message during the election campaign.

The member for Brisbane used social media app Grindr to get his message out during the 2022 election campaign, and this time round he’s using that platform again, but also added OnlyFans to his communication mix.

OnlyFans is a website that is predominantly known for being a platform where people can share adult content and generate an income, but the Queensland MP is using the platform to share an important message.

The Greens’ Stephen Bates.

In his first post on the platform, which is available free of charge, Bates shared The Greens plan for making PrEP and PEP treatment completely free via Medicare to anyone with a script.

“Ending HIV is too important to fly under the radar,” he said. “I campaign on OnlyFans and Grindr because it gets attention. Sometimes you have to make a splash to make people pay attention to the things that matter.” Bates said of his marketing strategy.

PrEP (Preexposure Prophylaxis) is a medical regime of taking a daily medication that protects people from contracting HIV.

Nearly 100,000 Australians use it to protect themselves and others. While PrEP and PEP have been on the PBS since 2018, the growing gap payment means users are out of pocket hundreds of dollars a year.

“In a cost of living crisis, that’s just too much. You shouldn’t have to pay a fortune to be sexually responsible.” Bates said. The Greens plan will cost around $6million annually and has been costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The announcement comes on the back of the Greens presenting their plan for tackling LGBTIQA+ discrimination at Equality Australia’s Rainbow Votes Forum in Surry Hills last night.

At the forum alongside announcing the plan for more accessible PrEP treatment Bates spoke about the importance of reducing stigma and discrimination for those living with HIV.

The MP also called for Australia to play a greater role in the tackling HIV on the world stage, arguing that funding cuts under the reign of US President Donald Trump would create a vacuum in the space, one that Australia could assist in filling.

“I think it’s especially important for Australia to step up and step into that space, and we do that by making sure that everyone in our own community is looked after and has support for the health care they need, but also that everyone around the world has support for it as well.

“Because otherwise, I don’t think we’ll end the stigma unless we’re doing that at a national level and an international level as well.” Bates said.

The full plan from The Greens includes appointing an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner to be a watchdog for the LGBTIQA+ community who still face discrimination at work, in education, in healthcare and in public life.





