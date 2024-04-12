Search
Greg Gould shares powerful sexual abuse survival anthem

Culture

Australian singer Greg Gould has released a powerful new song today. Who Gave You Permission draws attention to survivors of sexual abuse.

Sharing the song Gould said he drew upon his own experiences.

“To be honest I’m only just starting to feel comfortable to talk about this,” Gould said. “The first time I performed the song live I burst into tears. I have been a victim of sexual abuse on four separate occasions in all very different circumstances from when I was 10 years old, right up until I was 30.”

“Each time left me feeling so violated, so powerless, paralysed. Nobody has the right to touch you without permission. No means no. It was a very emotional, heart wrenching and confronting experience to write this song to be honest as I’d pushed a lot of those feelings and experiences down and hadn’t dealt with them – it took a while for me to be ok to admit it.

“There is a stigma around sexual abuse in general, and I do think it can be really difficult for men who are the victim – whether it be at the hands of another man or a woman. In my case, it was both on separate occasions. I want other men to feel comfortable to talk about this and speak up too.” Gould said.

Listen to Who Gave You Permission.


Seeking to empower fellow survivors through the song, Gould co-wrote the compelling new single with Benedict.

Benedict worked alongside Gould to unpack his trauma and ultimately pen a connective and sonically robust ode to survival, along with production by Sydney duo Cressbrook, with live strings composed Ryan Youens.

String Attached, the new album from Greg Gould is due on 12th July. The singer has as number of live dates in Melbourne and Sydney over the coming the months.

