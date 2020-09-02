‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Sara Ramirez comes out as non-binary

Mexican-American actor Sara Ramirez has revealed they identify as non-binary, sharing the news on social media this week.

The Grey’s Anatomy star shared their identity with the world along with a new profile pic on Instagram.

“In me is the capacity to be, girlish boy, boyish girl, boyish boy, girlish girl, all, neither, #nonbinary,” Ramirez posted, along with hearts in the colours of the non-binary flag. Her updated bio explains that Ramirez uses she/they pronouns.

Ramirez, who also came out as queer and bisexual in 2016, made television history with their role on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr Callie Torres – the longest running LGBT+ character on a TV series, starring in 239 episodes.

Since their departure from Grey’s in 2016, the actor has gone on to star as Kat Sandoval in CBS drama, Madam Secretary.

