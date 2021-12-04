Grimes launches new era with ‘Player of Games’

Acclaimed producer, songwriter, singer, engineer, and visual artist Grimes, launched her new era of Grimes with the release of Player of Games, the first song off her highly anticipated, Book 1.

The track was written by Grimes and produced by Illangelo and Grimes.

Claire Boucher is the producer of the alter ego Grimes and an award-winning music video director, as well as a music writer, artist, producer, engineer and singer-songwriter. T

he world got its first glimpse of this vision on her 2010 full-length debut, Geidi Primes, which drew its inspiration from Frank Herbert’s Dune.

Her sophomore outing, Halfaxa, followed the same year. Over the course of three weeks, 2012’s Visions came to life in her apartment and would be recorded solely on Garage Band.

2015 marked a commercial breakthrough on Art Angels. In 2018, she made another conscious evolution, turning back to formative influences, such as Tool and Nine Inch Nails for inspiration — a style first hinted at on 2016’s Suicide Squad soundtrack contribution, Medieval Warfare.

In 2020 she released Miss Anthropocene, a concept album about an anthropomorphic goddess of climate change, which received rave reviews. The album title stems from the words Misanthrope, “a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society,” and Anthropocene, “the current geological age, viewed as the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment.”

In 2021, she set the NFT world on fire with the release of WarNymph Collection Vol 1 By Grimes x Mac. The collection contains 10 artworks, including a unique video work set to original music composed specifically for the project. Additionally, Grimes appeared as a judge on Fox’s virtual avatar competition show, Alter Ego.

Through the character of WarNymph and her decentralized AI girl group NPC, Grimes explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age: the ability to create, augment and splinter ourselves into unlimited avatars.

Source: Media release

