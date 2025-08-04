Search
Guy Pearce gives update on the Priscilla sequel

Actor Guy Pearce has confirmed that plans to make a sequel to the iconic Australian film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert are still progressing.

The actor shared the latest update during a reader questions and answer session with The Guardian.

News that director Stephan Elliot was planning a follow up to his 1993 mega-hit first arose in late 2024 ahead of the film marking its 30th anniversary.

Actor Guy Pearce attends ‘The Rover’ photocall during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France ( Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

“We’re stuck in the pre-production desert, going back and forth on the script, locations and budget. I feel there’s enough love in the room to make it happen.” Pearce said in relation to the proposed follow up film.

He added that he’s also not sure he’ll look as fit as he did back when they made the original film.

“I don’t know if I am looking forward to putting on a dress again. I don’t think I’m going to look as good in a frock as I did in 1993 when I was 25.” he shared.

The new film would come three decades after the original film and see Terrance Stamp returning to play transgender woman Bernadette Bassenger. While Hugo Weaving reprise his role as Anthony ‘Tick’ Belrose and Guy Pearce would be back as Adam Whitely.

Since appearing in the film both Guy Pearce and Hugo Heaving have gone on to have massive careers, while Terrance Stamp, who was quite the screen icon already when the movie was made, is now 87 years old. Stamp’s last screen appearance was in 2021 when he appeared in the film Last Night in Soho.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

