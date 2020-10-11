Guy Sebastian announces T.R.U.T.H. national tour for 2021

Singer Guy Sebastian has announced he’ll be touring the nation in 2021 with tickets going on sale soon for shows in the latter half of 2021.

The national T.R.U.T.H. Tour will see Guy bring his new album to life all across Australian capital cities and regional areas from November 2021, with tickets on sale from Friday 16 October 2020 at 2.00pm (local time).

Following the huge success of Guy’s 2019 sold out Australian Ridin’ With You Tour, the T.R.U.T.H. Tour will see Sebastian return to the road in November 2021 for his biggest tour yet, stepping into arenas across the nation. The tour will commence on Thursday 4 November 2021 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre before taking to Brisbane, Gold Coast, Wollongong, Sydney, Bendigo, Melbourne, Hobart, Perth, Adelaide and Cairns before the final show in Townsville on Wednesday 1 December.

The shows will feature a collection of Sebastian’s biggest hits including Bloodstone and global hit Battle Scars, as well as brand new music from the T.R.U.T.H. album including ARIA Song Of The Year & 4 x platinum mega smash Choir, Before I Go, new track Love on Display and the power ballad Standing With You.

Sebastian shared his excitement about the upcoming tour saying he couldn’t wait to be performing in front of his fans once more.

“I am so pumped to hit the road in 2021 for the T.R.U.T.H. Tour. Performing live and bringing my music to fans is one of my favourite things to do.

“These last 12 months have been so challenging for so many Australians. Firstly, I just want to be able to take people away from the stresses of their lives and share some special time together. Of course, it will be fun to perform my new songs but I promise there’s going to be lots of songs to enjoy that everyone knows!

“I have missed playing live so much! For me, touring is the most rewarding part of being a musician – connecting with an audience, getting people up out of their seats and seeing the joy that music brings, there is no greater feeling.”

“It will be incredible to be back on stage in some of my favourite cities across Australia.” Sebastian said.

While the tour will keep Sebastian busy in the second half of 2021 there’s no word yet if he’ll be continuing on television program The Voice Australia. The franchise was recently taken over by Channel Seven who are expected to slash the shows budget and potentially bring in four new coaches.

Sebastian has featured on the coaching staff for the last two seasons alongside Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Delta Goodrem.

The singer’s latest offering is an ode to public displays of affection.

Watch Guy Sebastian surprise a school choir who are singing his tune.

Tour Dates

Thursday 4 November 2021 Newcastle | Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 5 November 2021 Brisbane | Entertainment Centre

Saturday 6 November 2021 Gold Coast | Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 10 November 2021 Wollongong | WIN Entertainment Centre

Friday 12 November 2021 Sydney | Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Wednesday 17 November Bendigo | Bendigo Stadium

Friday 19 November Melbourne | Margaret Court Arena

Monday 22 November Hobart | Derwent Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 24 November Adelaide | Entertainment Centre

Friday 26 November Perth | RAC Arena

Tuesday 30 November Cairns | Cairns Convention Centre

Wednesday 1 December Townsville | Townsville Entertainment Centre

