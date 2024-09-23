Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Gwen Stefani returns with new album ‘Bouquet’

Culture

Is a pivot to country rock the pathway to chart success for Gwen Stefani?

Gwen Stefani topped the charts through the 1990’s as the lead singer of No Doubt, and then launched a highly successful solo career.

Her debut solo album Love. Angle. Music. Baby. featured the hits What You Waiting For, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, Cool and Luxurious. More hits came with her 2006’s follow up The Sweet Escape with Wind It Up, The Sweet Escape, 4 in the Morning finding chart success.

During that period Stefani worked with top producers including Andre 3000, Dallas Austin, Dr Dre, Nellee Hooper, The Neptunes, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

She returned to make a final (to date album) with No Doubt, 2012’s Push and Shove. After that Stefani’s career faltered when her third album This Is What the Truth Feel Like failed to make a memorable impact.

Despite making it to the top of the US charts on release, the record’s singles under-performed. Stefani focused on her role as a judge on the US version of The Voice and her only release since has been a Christmas compilation.

Gwen Stafani photographed by Ellen Von Unwerth.

Now after a long hiatus from the charts Stefani is readying her fourth solo album Banquet this November.

The first taste of the record is the new song Somebody Else’s, an upbeat guitar driven track. Stefani recorded the song backed by a full live band at Smoakstack Studios with award-winning producer Scott Hendricks. It’s the same crew she worked with on the rest of Bouquet.

While this is the album’s first official single, Stefani has already shared another song Purple Irises which is a duet with husband Blake Shelton.

It’s a definite change of direction for Stefani with the track having some serious country rock vibes.Take a listen.

 

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

