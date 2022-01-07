Habitat Garden Party does disco with Dr Packer and Mind Electric

The much-loved Habitat Garden Party is back for 2022 with a selection of disco, house, garage and everything in between.

Taking over the Market Grounds, the party will have two stories, a beer garden, cocktail terrace and four bars for soaking up the summer vibe.

The celebration features Glitterbox’s Dr Packer, Mind Electric, Charlie Bucket, Flex, Tachee, Tim Drake, Rena and more.

Join the Habitat Garden Party on Sunday Jan 23. For tickets and more information, head to megatix.com.au

