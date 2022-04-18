‘Hacks’ hit the road in teaser for much-anticipated second season

Breakout comedy series Hacks, starring Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder is returning for a second season on May 13.

Nominated for thirteen Emmy Awards, Hacks explores the dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a young, entitled writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

The eight-episode second season will pick up immediately after the events of the season one finale, with Deborah and Ava traveling across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Smart, an Emmy, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards winner for her performance in season one of the series, will return along with Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hamilton) and Jane Adams (Messiah), who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

Returning cast members Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Paul W. Downs (Broad City), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Meg Stalter (Tooning Out the News), Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star.

New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and guest stars Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant) and Devon Sawa (Chucky) join in the new season.

Hacks returns May 13 on Stan.

