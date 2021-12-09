Hannah Gadsby, Sydney Mardi Gras & more win at AACTA awards

The best and brightest in Australian film & TV talent have been honoured at this week’s Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) awards.

The Newsreader led the pack for television awards with five AACTAs, including acting wins for Anna Torv and William McInnes, while the controversial Nitram took out the major categories for film, including Best Director and Best Film and wins for all four of its scene-stealing cast of Caleb Landry Jones, Anthony LaPaglia, Judy Davis and Essie Davis.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 & SBS also picked up the award for Best Entertainment Program for coverage of this year’s festival, and Love On The Spectrum took home the trophy for Best Factual Entertainment Program, narrowly beating out Courtney Act’s One Plus One and the no-holds-barred You Can’t Ask That.

The LGBTQIA+ community also performed well in the comedy categories, with Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas taking the award for Best Stand-Up Special, and the laugh-out-loud All My Friends Are Racist picking up the honour for Best Short Form Comedy.

The much-loved Wentworth picked up the Audience Choice award for Favourite Television Drama, joining Costa Georgiadis as Favourite TV Host, The Dry as Favourite Film, Gardening Australia as Favourite Entertainment Show and Eric Bana as Favourite Actor.

For the full list of winners and nominees, head to aacta.org

OIP Staff

