Harry Styles delivers heartwarming speech at Oslo show

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Just a week after Oslo’s Pride festivities were cancelled following a deadly shooting in one of the city’s most popular LGBTIQA+ venues, pop star Harry Styles has delivered an empowering message to the local LGBTIQA+ communities.

It’s not usual for the singer to raise the Pride flag during his energetic live shows, but at his Oslo show he had a supportive message for the local community.

“I am well aware that, right now, this means more to you than it ever has before,’ he said, holding the rainbow flag above his head.

“I just wanna tell you that I’m very sorry and I hope you all feel safe in here with each other.

“The thing that I am most proud of in my life is getting to play in front of such an incredible, loving group of people every night. It is an honour, I thank you so much. The atmosphere that you’ve created here, allowing people to feel safe and to be themselves, and I know that in difficult times, it is hard to feel like you can make a difference, and I promise you that each and every single one of you make a difference by the small choices, the tiny choices that you make every day to be that little bit kinder to someone, to do that little bit extra for someone – it makes the difference.”

Continuing his message he spoke to his young fans saying they were the future.

“There are old people, and I promise you that they don’t stand a chance against you because this room of people, you are the future.” Harry Styles said.

“I love you so much, I thank you for allowing me to do this, I encourage you, even in the darkest times, to love more, to give more, to embrace more, be kind more, and I promise you it makes a difference.”

The deadly attacked killed two people at Oslo’s LGBTIQA+ venue London Pub, and spread across two other nearly locations. Over 20 people were injured in the attack, eleven of them suffering serious injuries.

Gunman Zaniar Matapour was arrested minutes later and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism offences. So far he is yet to reveal to police the motivation for his actions. The 43-year-old was born in Iran but is a Norwegian citizen.

Despite authorities offically cancelling the city’s Pride Parade last weekend, thousands of people to to the streets waving rainbow flags and showing support for the local queer community.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.