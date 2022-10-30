Harry Styles film ‘My Policeman’ arrives on Amazon Prime this week

Harry Styles new film My Policeman arrives on Amazon Prime this week. The film for a cinema release in the United Kingdom, but in Australia it’s heading straight to the streaming service.

The film is directed by Michael Grandage and is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts 2012 novel.

The novel is set in Brighton in 1957 and focuses on a policeman called Tom who is attracted to men at a time when homosexuality was still illegal. School teacher Marion falls in love with Tom and they get married, even though Tom is really in love with Patrick; a museum curator.

When Marion become jealous, she exposes Patrick, who is arrested for indecency.

The film also follows the characters decades later, when Tom and Marion are still married, but their lives become strained when Marion agrees to take in Patrick after he suffers a stroke.

Grandage, who was previously Artistic Director of the Donmar warehouse in London, is one of the most prolific theatre directors of the last 25 years. His partner is award winning theatre designer Christopher Oram.

While Styles and Corrin play Tom and Marion in their youth, Gina McKee and Linus Roache play the older versions. My Kingdom star David Dawson plays the younger version of Patrick, and Rupert Everett portrays the characters as seen four decades later.

The film will be available online from 4th November. Take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

