Have your say: GRAI wants to hear about home care for older LGBTI people

As the Australian Government reviews the new Support at Home Program, GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc.) is calling on older LGBTI people, their partners, carers, chosen family and other supporters to share their experiences of home care and the changes they want to see.

Australia’s aged care system is changing, and GRAI wants to ensure the voices of older LGBTI people, and those who support them every day, are heard by the Senate inquiry considering these reforms.

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GRAI Chair David Gibson said decisions made today will shape how older Australians receive support for years to come.

“For many older LGBTI people, staying at home is about much more than practical assistance. It’s about feeling safe, being treated with dignity and remaining connected to the people and communities that matter to us.”

“We also know that partners, carers and chosen family often see the aged care system from a different perspective. Their experiences are just as important in helping government understand what is working well and where change is needed.”

GRAI is particularly encouraging older transgender and gender diverse people, along with their carers and chosen family, to share their experiences.

“For many older trans people, inviting support workers into their home can feel deeply personal. Home is often the one place where people feel safest to live authentically. We want to understand what helps people feel respected and safe, and what changes are needed so no one feels they have to hide who they are in order to receive care.” Gibson said.

GRAI is seeking stories from older LGBTI people, as well as partners, carers and chosen family who currently receive, support someone receiving, have previously received, or are considering accessing home care services.

They would like to hear about questions such as:

What has your experience of home care been like?

What has worked well?

What challenges have you faced?

Have you or the person you support felt safe to be yourselves when receiving services?

If you are an older transgender or gender diverse person, or support someone who is, have your identity and preferences been respected by service providers?

What would help older LGBTI people remain living independently at home?

What do you want the Australian Government to understand about ageing as an older LGBTI person, or about supporting someone who is?

Stories may be shared confidentially and will help inform GRAI’s submission to the Senate inquiry into the Support at Home Program. Personal information will only be used with permission, and identifying details can be removed where requested.

“Whether your experience has been positive, challenging or somewhere in between, your story can help shape a system that better supports older LGBTI Australians to age safely, with dignity and as themselves. We encourage older people, carers and chosen family alike to have their say.” David Gibson said.

Submissions can be emailed to chair@grai.org.au with the subject line ‘Support at Home Inquiry’.

Responses are requested by Friday 24 July 2026.