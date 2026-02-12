Head to Moonlight Cinema to celebrate 50 years of Rocky Horror

Moonlight Cinemas have just added ore films to their upcoming program and there’s a great selection of new releases and much-loved old favourites.

On Friday 27th February they’ll be celebrating the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show which was first released in 1975.

Revisit Brad and Janet, Dr Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Magenta, Columbia, Eddie, Dr Everett Scott and off course – Rocky at an outdoor screening in the marvelous Kings Park location.

Over the years OUTinPerth has interviewed both Patricia Quinn who plays Magenta and show writer Richard O’Brien about their memories of making the original stage show and the film version of the cult musical.

The cinema will also have a preview screening of new queer Australian film Jimpa on Wednesday 18th February, and old favourites Grease, Dirty Dancing, Bend it Like Beckham, Twilight, will take you back to years gone by.

New films Marty Supreme, Hamnet, Wuthering Heights, One Battle After Another, and Sinners are on the menu too.

Check out the full program of upcoming films.