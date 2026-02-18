Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
‘Heathers The Musical’ reveals cast ahead of Australia tour

Culture

Dust off your croquet mallets! The Australian cast of Heathers The Musical has just been revealed.

The stage musical by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe is based on the fabulously wicked cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater released in 1988.

On the back of record-breaking seasons in London and New York, Heathers The Musical is now heading to Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Canberra and Perth.

Emma Caporaso leads the cast as the outsider-turned-icon Veronica Sawyer, originally portrayed by Ryder. You make recognise Caporaso’s face and extraordinary talent from her appearance on The Voice Australia as part of the girl group, G-Nation.

Taking on Slater’s mantle as JD, Conor Beaumont follows a successful run of American Psycho in Melbourne – an appropriate introduction to the 80s bad boy.

Now for the original mean girls. Calista Nelmes, Amélia Rojas and Abigail Sharp are the Heathers: the three most terrifying girls in high school who just happen to have the same name.

Calista Nelmes, Amélia Rojas and Abigail Sharp are The Heathers.

Nelmes is Heather Chandler, the queen bee of the group donning her iconic red scrunchie. Nelmes is flanked by Rojas as Heather Duke, and Sharp as Heather McNamara making her mainstage debut.

Director Andy Fickman shared his excitement about the Australian cast.

“We truly were blown away by the exceptional level of talent we saw throughout our auditions. This was one of our most competitive searches ever and the end results truly will ensure each performance is
Big Fun,” Fickman said.

“Our new Rottweilers represent both Australia and New Zealand with many of our cast making their professional debuts. So, motor on over to the box office and grab tickets as you will not want to miss this amazing cast as they welcome you to their Candy Store!”

Heathers The Musical is touring Australia in 2026.

Images: Cameron Grant

