Help with a survey into the abuse of older Western Australians

The WA Department of Communities and the UWA SAGE Lab are conducting research to explore what people working in communities throughout Western Australia know about the abuse of older people (elder abuse). Northern Suburbs Community Legal Centre are also partners to this research project.

A key part of this research is a survey now available online. The survey does not target elder abuse specialists, rather it aims to gather insights from a wide range of people who encounter older Western Australians during their daily work or volunteering roles.

This includes staff and volunteers working across a range of sectors, including healthcare, aged care, social services, community organisations, relevant state government agencies, local governments, hospitality, real estate, and other fields.

This is important research that can inform policy and develop new approaches to support older people and their families living in WA communities.

The key research objectives include understanding the ‘service journey’ of older people and their caregivers seeking support for this issue.

In other words, what do people do when they are experiencing, or are at risk of, abuse (whether financial, emotional, physical, sexual, social, neglect) or know someone who is? Where do they go for help? Do service providers have knowledge or tools to be able to identify abuse? What resources, training, referral pathways or support are needed to help service providers when they encounter cases of abuse?

If you think you could contribute to this feedback, consider the following actions.

Complete the survey yourself (if appropriate to your role)

Distribute the survey link in your organisation

Distribute the survey link to other people in your networks who may want to participate.

The online survey can be accessed here

If you have any questions about this research, please contact study manager Dr Catriona Stevens by email [email protected] or phone 08 6488 7636.

OIP Staff

