Hockey’s Pride round was filled with fun and action

The Pythons, Perth’s LGBTIQA+ inclusive hockey team, hosted a Pride round game over the weekend which saw action packed games between UWA and The Wolves, alongside a fun exhibition match.

The festivities were hosted by drag star Cougar Morrison and the family friendly day featured face painting, community stalls and fun activities. A burst of rain failed to dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm for the energetic tournament.

Take a look at the photos from the day. Find out more about The Pythons at their website.

Graeme Watson

