Hot and Steamy Festival pulls plug on plans for Cairns outing in 2025

The Hot and Steamy Festival have shared that their plans to host the festival in Cairns in February 2025 have been called off.

The festival has run for many years in Port Douglas for many years, but plans to host a 2024 outing were cancelled before it was announced the event would be moving slightly south to Cairns in 2025.

Festival Director Nathan Clarke said it was disappointing that the event would not be proceeding.

“Due to circumstances outside our control, we regret to inform you that we will not be progressing with the festival next year in Cairns as advised a few months ago. This decision was not made lightly, and we are truly disappointed about the situation.” Clarke said in an email.

“We understand that this may come as disappointing news, and we sincerely hope it has not impacted you too much.”

Clarke said that his organisation had however been working with local event group Out! Cairns to hold an event on the weekend of 21023 February when the festival had been planned.

The festival has often been a stop for people on their way to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The festival features dance parties and a day long pool party alongside drag performances and guest DJs.