Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group seeking new members

Community

The Cook WA government has opened an Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking nominations for the Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group.

The Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group provides regular practical advice to the Minister for Homelessness to identify ideas for reform, progress implementation of Housing First approaches and remove barriers to accessing the existing system.

The Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group is seeking nominations from a diverse range of individuals across the sector, including from regional areas, to join and contribute their unique perspectives.

Homelessness Minister John Carey.

Minister John Carey said the government has made a big commitment to tackling homelessness.

“Our Government remains acutely aware of the housing market across the country and its impacts on many Western Australians.” Minister Carey said.

“This is why we’re getting on with delivering a record $3.6 billion investment in housing and
homelessness measures.

“We’re focused on delivering a Housing First approach, which is why we established the Housing First Homelessness Advisory Group which brings together some of Western Australia’s key leaders and experts from the sector to provide advice to the Government on homelessness reforms.

“I encourage those within the sector to respond to the Expression of Interest, who are keen to bring new ideas and voices to the Advisory Group, and particularly people with lived experience.

“In 2024, the Cook Labor Government announced nearly $140 million in homelessness funding, including $92.2 million in the current State Budget to ensure the continuation of more than 120 critical homelessness services across the State.” the Minister said.

Applicants should have a good understanding of homelessness and be committed to transforming the homelessness system in a solutions-focused way.

The Advisory Group is particularly seeking increased representation from people with lived experience of homelessness, especially young people and individuals who work with young people at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness.

However, all interested parties are encouraged to respond to the EOI.

Three new members will be selected from this Expression of Interest process, prioritising candidates from these backgrounds. Other suitable members will be placed in a pool and will be eligible for nomination until April 2026.

Applications can be made online and are open until Friday 31st January 2025.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

