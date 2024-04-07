Search
Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

Culture

Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules in Euphoria stars alongside Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens in the new psychological horror film Cuckoo.

Hunter Schafer plays Gretchen in Cuckoo.

Here’s what it’s all about.

Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family.

Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König (Stevens), her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise.

Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family. 

Take a look at the trailer for Cuckoo.

The film had its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

It’s Schafer’s most major role to date. Aide from her acclaimed performance as Jules in Euphoria she’s also appeared in the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Next up she’ll be in the anthology film Kinds of Kindness alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Joe Mamoudou Athie. She’s also filmed Mother Mary with Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

The long awaited third season of Euphoria isn’t expected until 2025, a massive gap since we last left the characters in 2022.

In a recent cover interview with GQ Schafer said she has turned down heaps of roles because they all focus on her trans identity.

