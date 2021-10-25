Icehouse announce national tour to celebrate ‘Great Southern Land’

Aussie band Icehouse are hitting the road in 2022 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic song Great Southern Land.

They’ve lined up a pretty impressive roster of support acts to join them too with Jebediah, Missy Higgins, Something for Kate. Christine Anu, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou, Vanessa Amarosi, The Angels and Eskimo Joe joining them along the way.

Each show has a slightly different selection of guests along for the ride, the Perth show in Kings Park will feature Icehouse along with Jebediah, Something for Kate and Emily Wurramara.

Great Southern Land was first released in August 1982 as the lead single from the band’s multi-platinum second studio album, Primitive Man. The song debuted at #5 on the Australian Singles Chart and made its debut on triple j (2JJJ as it was known then).

Great Southern Land has been a part of almost every Australian’s summer soundtrack for the past 40 years and in 2014, it was inducted into the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry.

It’s also been remixed a number of times, most notably Bill Laswell’s The Great Southern Mix, clocking in at almost 16 minutes, and the Byrralku Dhangudha remix from 1994 which features Indigenous musicians playing and singing the chorus in their own language. Its message is as current and relevant today as it was when it first appeared.

Iva Davies grew up in Wagga Wagga and recollects how the song reminds him of his childhood.

“I had a classic Australian outdoor childhood, racing through the endless grass paddocks behind our house, building billycarts to race down Willans Hill, swimming in the river, and picnicking high up on the Rock, where the countryside stretched away for miles on all sides. That landscape became part of me, emerging often in my music and lyrics, most especially in Great Southern Land”

The writing of Great Southern Land was triggered when Iva became incredibly homesick during the first Icehouse overseas concert tour.

“I recall the lightbulb moment when I was flying from east coast Australia to the west, falling asleep over inland desert and waking several hours later still over desert — for the first time, the continent’s vastness really hit home” the Icehouse songwriter said.

Tour details

Saturday, 19 February 2022

Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour NSW

Special guests : James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou,

Christine Anu and True Vibenation

In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour

Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on

Monday, 25 October 2021

Saturday, 23 April 2022

Kings Park, Perth WA

Special guests : Something for Kate, Jebediah and Emily Wurramara

In association with Live Nation

Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28

October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021

Saturday, 7 May 2022

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Special guests : James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,

Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara

In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour

Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on

Monday, 25 October 2021

Sunday, 8 May 2022

Harrigan’s, Jacobs Well, QLD

Special guests : James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,

Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara

In association with Regional Touring

Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on

Monday, 25 October 2021

Saturday, 28 May 2022

Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin NT

Special guests : Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe and Emily Wurramara

In association with Live Nation

Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28

October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021

