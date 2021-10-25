Icehouse announce national tour to celebrate ‘Great Southern Land’

Aussie band Icehouse are hitting the road in 2022 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic song Great Southern Land.
They’ve lined up a pretty impressive roster of support acts to join them too with Jebediah, Missy Higgins, Something for Kate. Christine Anu, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou, Vanessa Amarosi, The Angels and Eskimo Joe joining them along the way.
Each show has a slightly different selection of guests along for the ride, the Perth show in Kings Park will feature Icehouse along with Jebediah, Something for Kate and Emily Wurramara.
Great Southern Land was first released in August 1982 as the lead single from the band’s multi-platinum second studio album, Primitive Man. The song debuted at #5 on the Australian Singles Chart and made its debut on triple j (2JJJ as it was known then).
Great Southern Land has been a part of almost every Australian’s summer soundtrack for the past 40 years and in 2014, it was inducted into the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry.
It’s also been remixed a number of times, most notably Bill Laswell’s The Great Southern Mix, clocking in at almost 16 minutes, and the Byrralku Dhangudha remix from 1994 which features Indigenous musicians playing and singing the chorus in their own language. Its message is as current and relevant today as it was when it first appeared.
Iva Davies grew up in Wagga Wagga and recollects how the song reminds him of his childhood.
“I had a classic Australian outdoor childhood, racing through the endless grass paddocks behind our house, building billycarts to race down Willans Hill, swimming in the river, and picnicking high up on the Rock, where the countryside stretched away for miles on all sides. That landscape became part of me, emerging often in my music and lyrics, most especially in Great Southern Land”
The writing of Great Southern Land was triggered when Iva became incredibly homesick during the first Icehouse overseas concert tour.
“I recall the lightbulb moment when I was flying from east coast Australia to the west, falling asleep over inland desert and waking several hours later still over desert — for the first time, the continent’s vastness really hit home” the Icehouse songwriter said.
Saturday, 19 February 2022
Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour NSW
Special guests: James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou,
Christine Anu and True Vibenation
In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour
Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on
Monday, 25 October 2021
Saturday, 23 April 2022
Kings Park, Perth WA
Special guests: Something for Kate, Jebediah and Emily Wurramara
In association with Live Nation
Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28
October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021
Saturday, 7 May 2022
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Special guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,
Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara
In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour
Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on
Monday, 25 October 2021
Sunday, 8 May 2022
Harrigan’s, Jacobs Well, QLD
Special guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,
Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara
In association with Regional Touring
Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on
Monday, 25 October 2021
Saturday, 28 May 2022
Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin NT
Special guests: Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe and Emily Wurramara
In association with Live Nation
Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28
October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021
OIP Staff
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.