Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton star in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Three Thousand Years of Longing | Dir: George Miller | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is a narratologist who studies the myths and handed–down stories, and the challenges scientific advances have made to the stories that have shaped lives over the millennia. While presenting at a conference in Istanbul she buys a glass bottle that, on cleaning, releases a djinn.

The djinn (Idris Elba), which has been anglicized to be known as a genie, comes from pre-Islamic times is firmly entrenched in our mythology, so it is no surprise that when the djinn explodes into her hotel room that he offers her three wishes.

Of course there are some rules about not asking for immortality or killing people and all that, but the djinn is ready to grant what Alithea desires in exchange for his freedom. Unfortunately, as one who knows all the cautionary tales, Alithea is only too aware of the pitfalls that making wishes can bring.

The introverted academic is also quite content with her independent life of reading, writing, presenting and travelling the world. She even speaks of the relief it was to feel the freedom of being herself when her husband left her for a younger woman.

As they sit in white bathrobes in a Turkish hotel, Alithea wants to know the djinn’s story and what he has been up to over the last three thousand years. What unfolds is an entertaining romp where the djinn tells of being released and becoming incarcerated in a bottle again and again and again.

From the Queen of Sheba to the palace of Ottoman Prince Mustafa to 19th century Turkey; from centuries spent trapped in a bottle to the frustrations of guiding people to make the right decisions, the exciting exploits all seem to be tales of longing and love and loss. As all those who released the djinn were women, the existential question also arises – what do women what?

It is a joy to see the academic and the world-wise traveller parry ideas and arguments. Although the CGI images are marvelous, it is the developing chemistry between the lead characters that is at the centre of the drama.

Alithea is finally ready to make her wish, disregarding her own instinct for being careful of what you ask for. The film ends as a comment on those challenges scientific advances have made to the stories that have shaped lives over the millennia, and maybe a reflection on the lack of magic we now have in our lives.

Lezly Herbert

Take a look at the trailer.

