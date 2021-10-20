Queer YA novel ‘If This Gets Out’ explores a secret boy band romance

One of the world’s biggest boy bands. A secret love. What happens if the world finds out?

If This Gets Out is a queer YA boy band romance from Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich, perfect for fans of Only Mostly Devastated and What If It’s Us.

Gonzales is a YA contemporary author of Perfect on Paper and Only Mostly Devastated, as well as a psychologist, and Cale Dietrich is a YA devotee, lifelong gamer, and tragic pop punk enthusiast from Perth.

Eighteen-year-olds Ruben Montez and Zach Knight are two members of the boy-band Saturday, one of the biggest acts in America. Along with their bandmates, Angel Phan and Jon Braxton, the four are teen heartbreakers in front of the cameras and best friends backstage.

But privately, cracks are starting to form: their once-easy rapport is straining under the pressures of fame, and Ruben confides in Zach that he’s feeling smothered by management’s pressure to stay in the closet.

If This Gets Out is due for release on December 14.

