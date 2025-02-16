In the UK heterosexual men are not getting the message about HIV

New data from the United Kingdom shows that new cases of HIV are surging amongst heterosexual men, with a third of men having regular unprotected sex, and most never having taken a HIV test.

HIV diagnoses among heterosexual men have surged by more than a third (36%), according to the latest data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Despite the increase, 73% of men have never tested themselves for HIV, despite (37%) having regular unprotected sex, the poll by Newfoundland Diagnostics found.

The survey gathered responses from 2,504 men with a staggering 34% claiming that they believe they are unlikely to be exposed to HIV., and a disturbing 25% claiming they cannot contract the virus.

Discussing the new research Dr Hilary Jones said the finding showed that there is a potential for a new outbreak of the virus.

“This new data shows that not only is HIV not a problem of the past – things could get much worse.

“We’ve already seen a rise in new HIV infections compared to previous years, and judging by these findings, risky sexual behaviours will no doubt exacerbate transmission rates.

“This isn’t about stigmatising sexual health, but rather using common sense and taking precautions to ensure personal and community wellbeing.

“Getting tested regularly, using protection, being open with sexual partners about sexual health status, and being able to access preventative treatments like PrEP are all small steps that can have a massive impact on HIV transmission.” Dr Jones said.

The findings have led to calls for PrEP treatment, the medication that protects people from contracting the virus, to be made more easily available to heterosexual men, as well as increased access to self-testing kits.

Experts have also called for public education campaigns to be developed to target specific communities most at risk of being exposed.

When the most recent set of data on new HIV transmissions was released Dr Tamara Djuretic, Co-Head of HIV at UKHSA, said more action was needed.

“It is clear that more action is needed to curb new HIV transmissions, particularly among heterosexuals and ethnic minority groups. Addressing these widening inequalities, ramping up testing, improving access to PrEP and getting people started on HIV treatment earlier will all be crucial to achieving this.” Dr Djuretic said.

Like Australia, the United Kingdom has set a goal of achieving no new transmissions of HIV by 2030.