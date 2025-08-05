An Indian politician is calling for one of the country’s airports to be given a new three letter identifier because he thinks it’s current designation of GAY is offensive.

Every airport in the world is assigned a three letter code by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Sydney is SYD, Perth is PER, Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport is MEL, and if you were flying into London you might be heading to Heathrow (LHR) Gatwick (LGW) or even London City Airport (LCY).

For the airport in the Indian City of Gaya, the three letter code is G-A-Y. Local politician Bhim Singh wants it changed saying it is socially and culturally offensive and makes local people uncomfortable.

India’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has responded to the request noting that its not the first time there’s been a call for the designation to be changed.

In a written response provided to parliament he said the three-letter airport codes once assigned are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns.

“IATA location codes are primarily intended for commercial airline operations and are issued at the request of airline operators. Air India had earlier approached IATA seeking change of the existing airport code. However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns,” Mohol said, his comments reported in The Tribune.

If you are thinking of a very GAY holiday to India, the city is famous for it’s Buddhist temples including the Mahabodhi Temple which is a UNESCO Heritage Site, and the Great Buddha Statute which towers at 64 metres in height. The Tibetan market is also highly recommended by travel guides.

There’s no word yet on how the residents near Fagurholsmyri airport in Iceland are feeling…