Indigenous Pride takes centre stage at Walkern Wirin

Community

Rainbow Futures WA, ECU, WAAC and Youth Pride Network joined together to createWalkern Wirin (Rainbow Spirit) – a Boorloo (Perth) Blak Pride event held at The Rechabite on Thursday night.

The name and theme of this the, Walkern Wirin, means Rainbow Spirit in Noongar language and was created to honour all LGBTIQA+ First Nations people, as well as the beautiful friends and family supporting them.

The multi-faceted event featured many different parts including interviews, a fun quiz experience, as well as DJs and amazing performers.

Tanesha Bennell, Aboriginal Community Organiser Rainbow Futures, hosted the quiz night section of the evening, while earlier Dr Misty Farquhar interviewed television host and journalist Narelda Jacobs.

Jacobs and her wife, communications specialist Karina Natt, have just published a satirical picture book for adults and kids titled If Queers Weren’t Meant to Have Kids.  

Tanesha Bennell.

The entertainment line up for the big night included Boorloo Ballroom sensation Conway Chunnery, drag star Miss Phoria, plus DJs DJ Bordean, DJ Onike, DJ Agapantha and DH E-V.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is an employee of ECU.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

