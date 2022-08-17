Indigo Sparke shares a video for ‘Blue,’ her stunning new single

Australian singer Indigo Sparke has shared a video for Blue, the stunning new single and opening track from her anticipated new Aaron Dessner-produced album, Hysteria.

The album, a huge and beautiful sweeping work that possesses a rare and reflective power, is due October 7 via Sacred Bones.

Blue has been described as a song that examines love, loss, grief, a newly realized rage, her history, dreams, and the emotional weather patterns surrounding those sensations.

“This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written.” Sparke said of the new tune. “It was a freak accident that came out all in one go, the words, it just didn’t stop pouring out. Everything in shades of blue.”

“I had just gotten back to Australia from New York and the pandemic hit shortly after. I was in some sort of strange altered state of reality, deep in a grief wave and a relationship death.

“It felt like something was trying to purge itself out of me. Maybe rage. Maybe hope. Maybe love. I can’t fully explain how deeply I feel this song inside of me. It just is. Like my blood pumping through my veins.”

On the accompanying ‘Blue’ video, which is also out today, director Angela Ricciardi shares her inspiration for making the new clip.

“This video is an ode to a city that has shown me continual moments of both wonder and ferocity. Indigo came to me with the initial idea of creating a video that follows her walking throughout the city, and I think that Blue, in all of its beauty and severity, is a fitting soundtrack to that universal experience.

“My creative approach was informed by characteristic time quality: seeing everything in a stage of becoming, which requires simultaneous patience and immediacy. I like when something forces me to look. Like falling in love, when time slows and you notice the dance of life that we all belong to. That’s where the magic happens.” Ricciardi said.

Indigo Sparke, how hails from Newtown in Sydney’s inner west, gained a lot of fans with her debut album Echo which came out in 2021. The folk flavoured singer has wasted no time bringing us a follow up record.

Her new album sees her working with Aaron Dessner, the co-founder of American band The National. Dessner is also known for his collaborative work with Taylor Swift, Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten.

Take a look at the new video.

Graeme Watson

