Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men who they allege were taking part in a “gay sex party”.

After being questioned by the police the men were dressed in orange prison clothes, died together with zip ties and paraded in front of the media on 22nd of October. The Daily Mail has published photos of the men arrested being marched through the streets and then huddling together to avoid being captured on camera.

Police say they collected mobile phones, electronic devices and contraceptives from the hotel rooms where the men were found during the raid.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but the LGBTIQA+ community are often targeted through the country’s vaguely worded anti-pornography laws. In 2022 the country’s criminal code was amended to ban all sex outside of marriage.

Raids on gatherings of the members of the LGBTIQA+ are becoming regular occurrences in the populous nation.

In August this year three men were arrested for running an LGBTIQA+ themed Facebook page. While in June 75 men were arrested at what police allege was a gay sex party.