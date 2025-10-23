Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

News

Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men who they allege were taking part in a “gay sex party”.

After being questioned by the police the men were dressed in orange prison clothes, died together with zip ties and paraded in front of the media on 22nd of October. The Daily Mail has published photos of the men arrested being marched through the streets and then huddling together to avoid being captured on camera.

- Advertisement -

Police say they collected mobile phones, electronic devices and contraceptives from the hotel rooms where the men were found during the raid.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but the LGBTIQA+ community are often targeted through the country’s vaguely worded anti-pornography laws. In 2022 the country’s criminal code was amended to ban all sex outside of marriage.

Raids on gatherings of the members of the LGBTIQA+ are becoming regular occurrences in the populous nation.

In August this year three men were arrested for running an LGBTIQA+ themed Facebook page. While in June 75 men were arrested at what police allege was a gay sex party.

Latest

Culture

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

0
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Community

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

0
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

0
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

0
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Community

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

0
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

0
The club's management said they were unable to keep the venue that's operated for almost 50 years afloat.
News

Dave Ball from Soft Cell and The Grid dies aged 66

0
Musician Dave Ball who was one half of electronic...

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

OUTinPerth -
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Read more

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

OUTinPerth -
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
Read more

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

Graeme Watson -
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture