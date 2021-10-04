Infinite Coles delivers the mesmerising tune ‘Infidel’

NYC-based singer, actor, model, dancer and artist Infinite Coles has announced details of his debut EP Destiny, due out on 3rd November and shared the video for new track Infidel.

The powerful first and mermerising tune premiered alongside a music video directed by Naomi Grant, that features a resolute Infinite Coles front and center, stepping out into his own spotlight.

Written and recorded over the last few years, across studios in NYC and London, the EP sees Infinite Coles working with multi-instrumentalist Bryndon Cook a.k.a. Starchild on the project, which also features NYC rapper Wiki, Infinite’s cousin Moon, Beyonce collaborator CKTRL, Coby Sey, Sampha, and Lisa-Kaindé from Ibeyi.

The artist, who is the son Dennis Coles – better known as rapper Ghostface Killah, has previously starred in the 2015 short-film Gang, which led to appearances in Fenty Beauty and Apple campaigns. He’s also cut his teeth on the NYC underground nightlife scene performing as a dancer and actor, while quietly developing his songwriting.

In 2017 Infinite appeared on Richard Russell’s collaborative album project Everything Is Recorded, while in 2019 he appeared on Joy Orbison’s 2019 EP slippling, and Mella Dee’s 2021 release A Little Longer (Whistle Posse).

His debut EP Destiny will feature seven tracks; Infidel, Spiders, Rapture, Round, Destiny feat. Wiki, No Room and Leave The Door Open.

Take a listen to Infidel.

