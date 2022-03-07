International stroke study seeks LGBTIQA+ participants

An international research study looking the experiences of sexuality post stroke in LGBTQI+ stroke survivors and their partners is seeking participants.

Researchers aim to identify if stroke has an impact on sexuality in the LGBTQI+ community to assist with the ongoing development of sexual rehabilitation for future stroke survivors within the LGBTQI+ community.

You can take part in this study if you:

Are 18 years and older

Currently live in Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada or United Kingdom

Identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning or intersex (LGBTQI+)

Have experienced a stroke or are a partner of a person who has had a stroke

As this study is focused on the experience of stroke survivors and partners of stroke survivors’, persons with a pre-existing diagnosis of brain injury, dementia or intellectual disability are not eligible to participate in this study.

Researchers are eager to hear not only from people who have experienced a stroke, but also their partners.

Leading the research is Dr Margaret MacGrath from the University of Sydney, it is hoped that by learning more about how LGBTIQA+ people and their partners are affected by stroke improvements can be made to rehabilitation practices.

University of Sydney PhD candidate and hospital social worker William Kokay said there was a lack of research in the area.

“Sexuality is integral to wellbeing and confidence, and yet there is currently no research on how stroke impacts members of the LGBTIQ+ community. Our research aims to explore how sexuality is experienced by LGBTQI+ persons and their partners following stroke.”

“This information is critical in order to develop best practice interventions to support sexual health and well-being among this population.” Kokay said.

More information on the study can be found online.

