Bibliophile | ‘The Intuition Toolkit’ is a practical guide to your intuitive voice

The Intuition Toolkit

by Joel Pearson

Simon & Schuster

“Intuition is the learnt, productive use of unconscious information to improve decisions or actions”, otherwise known as ‘gut feelings’. Some people naturally use intuition but Joel Pearson maintains that the science of knowing what without knowing why can be learnt and improved with practice.

The Australian neuroscientist points out that the scientific research on intuition is relatively new. His book sets out to make sense of people’s abilities to tap into information normally hidden outside their awareness and citing scientific experiments and compelling real-life stories to back up his claims.

Intuition is often referred to as the sixth sense but Pearson explains that there are probably eight sensory systems that give the brain and the body signals we can tune into. He also has a close look at the factors that can drown out intuition or lead to misattributing things to intuition.

Being anxious or uncertain can overcome or compete with instinctual messages and it is essential to separate genuine intuition from emotional or impulsive desires.

Pearson points out that there had been a recent decline in emotional intelligence which has been linked to an increased use of technology. Awareness of your feelings is not only crucial for emotional intelligence but also essential for the safe and productive use of intuition.

You’ll meet a mountain climber who avoids catastrophe on the slopes of Everest and learn why going rock climbing on a first date is never a good idea, and discover what happens when Usain Bolt races in low gravity.

Discover how the film Inception inspired Pearson’s lab’s breakthrough on intuition science and learn about a game show that uses our innate misunderstanding of probability to rig its prizes.

This practical guide will help you learn how to become more attuned to your intuitive voice.

Lezly Herbert

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.